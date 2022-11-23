Subscriber of the week: Colin Richards

What do you do?
Retired school inspector and academic; old fart but never knowingly boring.
Where do you live?
The Lake District.
Do you vote?
Yes, but never for a party on the right.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Only four months, but now totally converted.
What made you start?
I read a retweeted article.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No. I’ll keep working on them.
What pages do you flick to first?
The front cover.
How do you read yours?
Page by page.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
More on education and even more cartoons.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
David Gauke and Andrew Marr.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Mo Mowlam, in memoriam.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Michael Fabricant.
All-time favourite NS article?
An even more difficult choice than those now facing the opposition.
The New Statesman is…
a healthy dose of cautious political optimism.
This article appears in the 23 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Russian Roulette