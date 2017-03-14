 

Internet
14 March 2017

Why are children on YouTube saying their parents are dead?

“Can I get a like because my papa died”: inside the strange world of children's YouTube comments

Anna-Marie has taken to the YouTube comment section to inform the world that both her hamster and her bird have died.

The young girl – who looks somewhere between eight and ten years old in her profile picture – is not a famous YouTuber, but is commenting on video of a major star on the site.

After expressing her opinion on the video, she writes: “Please don’t give me nasty comments because my hamster died and my bird and I am still really upset.

“I don’t mind if people don’t like to this comment to me,” she writes, “but if people could can you like to me for my hamster and bird.”

By using her dead pets to solicit Likes from her peers, Anna-Marie is by no means an out-of-the-ordinary young YouTube user. Children on the site have started commenting about dead pets, parents, and grandparents in order to earn Likes on their comments, or subscribers to their channels.

“Can I get a like because my papa died,” reads a comment on a similar video. “Can I get 50 subscribers my mums in hospital,” reads another, just one comment above this.

Many of these commenters have no doubt suffered unfortunate losses, as some of the more niche examples (“can i get about 100 likes because some one died in my nans street wr [sic] all love him”) prove. But the popularity of this type of comment implies that there must, on occasion, be some pretending going on. The question is: why?

“My initial thoughts on this phenomenon would be that these young people have learned that there are societal norms around death and about grief,” says Dr Joanne Meredith, a social and media psychologist at the University of Salford. “In other words, there is a social convention that if someone has had someone close to them die, you tend to treat them particularly nicely, and do things for them. Therefore, by posting these kinds of things, they are making use of that norm in order to get something they want.”

Three comments from the same user, on different videos

What the children want in this instance could be anything from social media fame to, simply, attention. Meredith notes that the Twitter account @HarryMyCatDied chronicles One Direction fans who tell Harry Styles about their grief in order to get a response from their favourite celebrity.

Dr Linda Kaye, a cyber-psychologist at Edge Hill University, explains that sometimes, however, these YouTube comments simply allow children to get the “social belonging” or “relatedness” that all humans crave.

“Perhaps these individuals who reach out in this way to gain this ‘social approval’ are not having their social needs fulfilled by their existing relationships with friends and family,” she says. “Adolescents may be particularly prone to this sort of behaviour, as this is a period of great change, in which peer relationships often become more fundamental to them than parental ones.”

Meredith also theorises that this phenomenon may be related to "Munchausen By Internet" – where people fake illnesses online to get attention. However, she is careful to note that it is possible that many of these children are telling the truth and simply using their loss to their advantage. 

Perhaps, additionally, when other children see that this gets them Likes and subscribers, they follow suit. It is apparent that children will copy similar comments in order to get more Likes on YouTube – take this example of three comments in a row where children invite one another to spot the odd emoji out.

It is unfair to malign children for these actions, however, as many adults behave in similar - and much worse - ways. A Buzzfeed News investigation last month discovered that adults on Facebook were stealing images of disabled children in order to get more engagement on the social network. In comparison, emotional manipulation on YouTube is often much more innocent, and even cute.

 “I am ten tomorrow can I get ten likes,” says one comment. “I'm scared today 1 like = 50% of courage,” reads another with 93 thumbs up. “This is Bob,” says a comment next to a snail emoji. “He is starving and thirsty… if you would help him like this.” Some children, additionally, aren’t simply looking for Likes and comments, but genuine emotional support. “I have a bully I wach you [sic] videos to make me feel better thank you,” reads a comment, followed by emotional support from another user.

Yet Dr Jacqui Taylor, a specialist in the social psychology of online communication, warns that there could be consequences to children pretending that their parents are dead online. “It is a worrying development as it is indicating that the seeking of attention online using deceptive stories is occurring in younger children than before, but that also more serious deceptions are being used,” she says. She speculates this could be damaging for children if they continue their deceptions or are publically shamed when the truth is revealed. “[On the internet] deceptions can snowball in seriousness more quickly, and are exposed to a larger audience. They have the potential to have lasting effects on the young person.”

On the whole, however, the trend seems innocent – if a little strange. A 2015 survey of 9-15 year olds by the University of California found that children who use social media are driven towards fame, and it appears that in a saturated market of YouTubers, children are going to new extremes for this type of attention. If your hamster and bird die along the way, why not use this to your advantage? 

Amelia Tait is a technology and digital culture writer at the New Statesman.

Nintendo
Show Hide image
Technology
9 March 2017

Breath of the Wild is a great game, but is it a great Zelda game?

Or: why my heart is no longer in smashing villagers’ pots.    

I was thrilled when the chickens started to attack me. Hitting a Cucco until it glows red-hot with anger and then bands together with its brothers to peck me to death is one of my favourite things about The Legend of Zelda, and I was happy to see it was part of the series’ latest offering, Breath of the Wild. But I wasn’t just happy: I was also relieved.

I want to preface this by saying that I am in love with Breath of the Wild (henceforth BOTW). I have been playing it so much in the handheld mode of the Nintendo Switch that my hands have, on multiple evenings now, locked into painful claws. When I close my eyes, I see the game; when I talk to you, I am thinking about the game. I have also blown off every recent social event in order to go home and play (unless you are my friend and reading this, in which case the legitimate reason I gave for not meeting you was indeed legitimate).

Despite my love of the game, however, I can’t help but feel it is missing a few things. Let me add a caveat to this absolute nonsense statement by saying yes, the game’s open-world environment makes it the grandest and most spectacular Zelda game of all time. I do not think the game is missing anything big – what I miss are the little things.

I quickly realised there would be no hearts in the grass. I have no little green hat that bobs up and down in the wind. I’m not sure how many hours into the game I was before I picked up my first Rupee, but it was long enough that I thought “Huh, I’m [this] many hours into the game and I’ve just picked up my first Rupee!” (Don’t get me started on the shock I felt at getting my first key).

This is why I felt relieved about my Cucco attack. Cucco attacks have been a staple of Zelda since the bird was introduced in the third game of the series, A Link to the Past. Yet one huge change in BOTW is that the protagonist, Link, can now cook and eat food, meaning any wild animals you pass on your travels are ripe for the murdering. I feared that Cuccos would now face the same fate. As such, when I slashed and stabbed the virtual chickens until they staged a coop coup and banded together for my blood, there was nothing I could feel but pleased.

Though BOTW is loyal to this Zelda trope, it abandons many others. I understand the reason for some of these changes. If the game’s new cooking element is to work, it makes sense that hearts can no longer be found in the grass. This cooking element in turn allows the game’s monsters to be much tougher – and therefore more fun – than ever before. But why can’t I spin-attack some greenery to find some Ruppees within the blades?

I now have similar issues with my all-time favourite Zelda activity: smashing poor innocent villagers’ pots. Although you can still destroy crockery in BOTW, the rewards for doing so are so minimal (there are no hearts, and there are rarely Rupees, inside) that it simply isn’t as fun. Most importantly, no one has made me feel like a rapscallion for coming into their home and smashing up their stuff, like they used to. I want to watch villagers flinch. I want to be fined ten Rupees per pot to replace a rich man’s vases.

This makes me wonder: what makes Zelda, Zelda? Though comparisons to Skyrim abound, BOTW is undeniably a Zelda game – the lore, the locations, and the legends are the heart of both the franchise and the game – so much so it hardly matters that it has made big departures like replacing dungeons with shrines and making the weapons breakable. Still, to the little girl that first fell in love with Zelda by playing The Wind Waker for every (wind) waking hour of her summer holidays, I can’t deny that the little tropes mean a lot.

I really, for example, really, really miss rolling. I can’t see why it’s gone (except, I guess, that it is quite a childish activity in what is undeniably a more grown-up game). I understand that we had to make way for a jump button (I don’t mind this addition, though it took me embarrassingly long to figure out it was available) but I don’t see why I can’t roll headfirst into trees/steps/my grandma too.

As far as I can tell, Link has no instrument, no companion, and there is a distinct lack of music when you gallop across the fields of Hyrule. Some of the things I miss – Link’s traditional costume – seem to be available via amiibo (purchasable real-world figurines that let you unlock parts of a game), but I don’t really have the cash to spare. Other things I miss are perhaps necessary sacrifices in the cause of the game's improvement. It was a thrill when I jumped off the first tower in the game and found myself dead, instead of casually rolling off my 100 metre drop. But some missing things just make me feel sad, such as duh-nuh-na-NA! – the sound that, to me, most epitomises Zelda.

Again, I absolutely must reiterate that none of this constitutes a criticism of the game. It feels petty to act as though these departures are huge, underlying flaws and many Zelda tropes that I love – tiny, annoying children; angry animals; exceptionally human side quests – remain. I am not a purist. I don’t mind, especially, that Link now talks. I am wary of acting like the anti-Wind Waker brigade initially did in assuming that there is only one way for a Zelda game to be made.

So Breath of the Wild is a great game, but is it a great Zelda game? The answer, undeniably, is yes. Much has been made of how it is the game truest to the original 1986 offering, and there is enough left in this game that is distinctly Zelda. More than this, there are new innovations that will hopefully become shorthand for “Zelda” –  that an entirely new generation can come to know and love.

So does the simultaneous removal of so many tropes makes this game lose its Zelda-ness? Probably not. All I’m saying here, really, is that I love smashing pots.

 

Amelia Tait is a technology and digital culture writer at the New Statesman.

