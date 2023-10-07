Gaza’s attack changes everything

Photo by Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

No one expected it. Between 6 and 7 am on Saturday, as the Jewish High Holy Day period was drawing to a close, rocket alert sirens sounded in south and central Israel and a terrifying picture began to emerge. Armed militants from the Gaza Strip had entered Israel by land, sea, and air. Under a barrage of more than 2,000 rockets, hundreds of militants attacked army outposts and towns. They entered homes and killed citizens. On social media, footage circulated of armed men riding through empty streets, the sound of gunshots ringing in the air.

In a country grimly accustomed to periodic fighting between the Israeli army, Hamas (Gaza’s Islamist militant rulers), and other militant factions, the sheer scope and brutality of Saturday’s attack left the country, the security establishment, and the government in shock — and utterly unprepared.

Israel has not been surprised like this since the Yom Kippur War, exactly 50 years ago. In October 1973, Israelis woke up to a coordinated offensive by the Syrian and Egyptian militaries. But this attack is different — not a war between armies, with soldiers in tanks, but a targeting of civilians in their homes.

The long-term strategy — aside from sowing terror and chaos, and securing the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel — is unclear. On Saturday morning, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh issued a statement that his militants “are leading a heroic campaign aimed at defending Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque, the holy places and the [Palestinian] prisoners”. Israeli aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the disputed holy site in Jerusalem, was the reason for the attack, he added.

At the time of writing, at least 250 Israelis had been killed, and more than 1,000 wounded. At 6 pm Israel time, Palestinian militants were still in control of IDF outposts along the Gaza border and a large area of southern Israel. Militants were holding Israelis hostage in their homes as security forces fought to regain control of some communities. An as yet unknown number of citizens and soldiers had been abducted to Gaza. Footage of the violence, and of abductions, filmed by Hamas, flooded social media. And, as the IDF struck the Strip in response, some 200 Palestinians were reported killed, while dozens of militants died in exchanges of fire inside Israel.

As the violence continues, there are many difficult questions. How could such an utter failure of intelligence occur? Why did it take hours, in some cases, for security forces to reach communities under attack? Why did it take Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nearly three hours to address a terrified nation? “We are at war,” he said in a video shared on social media at 9:30 am, “and we will win”.

The uncertainty is partly due to Israel’s dysfunctional government. Last December, Netanyahu formed the most right-wing, religious coalition in Israeli history in a bid to avoid prison for the corruption charges against him. Since then, its more extreme members have focused on their ideological priorities, such as protecting Jewish settlers in the West Bank, or the much-criticised overhaul of Israel’s judicial system.

While tensions within Israel over those reforms have grown, violence has escalated in the West Bank. Only the day before Israeli settlers were filmed marauding through the village of Huwara, the site of what was described as a pogrom against Palestinians earlier this year, acting with impunity. The coalition has done nothing to calm those tensions. In fact, there are reports now that the IDF’s Gaza division had been redeployed to the West Bank to protect settlers amid the tensions there. For months, Israeli media has reported leaks indicating that a war with Hamas was on the horizon. There have been reports, too, that Netanyahu had avoided convening his security cabinet to deal with the deteriorating security situation.

Meanwhile, the government has neglected to address the security threat to citizens in southern Israel, who live with regular rocket fire.Saturday’s attack is not the first time that enemies have attempted to infiltrate. In the 2014 Gaza-Israel war, Israel stopped Hamas operatives entering Israel via tunnels dug under the ground. In March this year, a bomb in northern Israel was thought to have been laid by a Hezbollah militant who entered the country from Lebanon.

There is a broader geopolitical picture, too. Netanyahu’s strategy of normalising ties with Arab states is both a way of not acting on the impasse in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and of building a Middle East front against Iran. Saturday’s deadly offensive took months of planning and required support, likely from Tehran, Hamas’ backer. Iran-backed Hezbollah stated that the Gazan attack contains “a clear message to the Arab and Islamic world, and especially to those who strive for a normalisation agreement”.

­­­­Israel’s security cabinet met again Saturday night, and the country’s response will likely be iron-fisted. The government, in the face of such a major, humiliating attack, will want to project strength. Palestinians, an Israeli security analyst contact tells me, believe that Israel will reoccupy Gaza. For Hamas, there seems little to gain from the attack, aside from possible prisoner releases, and chaos. For ordinary Gazans, living under blockade since 2007 and unable to leave, there is much to lose.

It is clear to anyone watching that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is far from over. Israel can no more pretend that it can ignore the consequences of the decades-long occupation than it can continue to function under its current government. This changes everything. And Netanyahu, the man who pursued regional normalisation and “peace through strength”, whose supporters saw him as Mr. Security, and who for so long has done all he can to protect himself, will surely never be able to shake off this legacy. Here is the leader who neglected to govern while dozens of his citizens were killed, terrified, in their homes.