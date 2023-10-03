China’s troubled property market faces a painful reckoning

An Evergrande development in Huai’an, eastern China. Real estate accounts for up to a quarter of the country’s GDP. Photo by CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The flow of bad news surrounding China’s deeply troubled real estate market is unrelenting. Hui Ka Yan, the multi-billionaire founder of Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, has been put under investigation for unspecified suspected crimes. His company, which has been on life support for at least two years, can now only be restructured or liquidated. His own fate is uncertain, but as a crisis over financial liabilities acquires a cloak of potential criminality, this will only further undermine confidence in China’s housing market.

We don’t know what Hui is alleged to have done. He certainly didn’t endear himself to Beijing when Evergrande filed for so-called chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a US court last month, and hired a US law firm to represent it in financial restructuring talks with foreign bond holders under US law. Under current geopolitical conditions, and given the significance of property to the Chinese economy, you can see why the Chinese Communist Party might prefer to deal with this case at home, under its own close control.

Geopolitical sensitivities aside, the sheer size of the broadly defined real-estate sector – between a fifth and a quarter of China’s GDP – merits a laser-like focus from the Chinese leadership. It is materially bigger than the UK’s entire industrial sector, and there simply isn’t anything else nearly as big in China to compensate for a sustained downturn in the property market. The problem here is more systemic than it is cyclical. In other words, near-term ups and downs aside, the market is likely to shrink for years to come.

We know from direct experience in the 1980s, and more especially after the 2008-09 financial crisis, the damage that large property busts can inflict. The economist, diplomat and raconteur JK Galbraith, suggested a formulation that is relevant for a post-Evergrande China. He wrote about “bezzle”, or the gains from embezzlement during periods of financial euphoria that evaporate when things eventually unravel. Bezzle can be ill-gotten gains but it can also be the gap between the actual and market value of homes or other asset prices that is revealed to all when boom turns to bust. In China, the size of the bezzle is remarkable.

Related

[See also: Is China’s economy turning Japanese?]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The pace of that unravelling can be spectacular, as it was with Lehman Brothers, with a virtuous circle in which optimism, home prices, construction and wealth all rise together, transforming into a vicious circle when they all go into reverse. But this process can also unfold over a longer period of time. In China’s case, where the government owns and controls the financial system, assets and liabilities can be moved around at will, and so a protracted, painful reordering is more likely than a sudden financial eruption. China has unquestionably started down this path.

The largest Chinese banks have little direct exposure to Evergrande, but other developers with large liabilities, and local governments with even bigger debts, mean that the financial system as a whole now confronts direct risks. It is also affected indirectly to the extent that land and real estate constitute a high proportion of the collateral in many loan agreements. There are risks to the real economy too. Weak activity and falling home prices are already having adverse effects on construction materials, home appliances and furniture, and creating significant debt service difficulties for already strained local governments, a handful of which have had to resort to layoffs, and reducing publicly provided goods and services. The property downturn is also undermining the confidence of households, whose wealth is held mostly in the form of real estate, further depressing already subdued consumption in the economy.

[See also: Britain is asking the wrong questions about China]

Chinese officials have been busy trying to prop up the market, rather than allowing losses to be taken, and insolvent firms to fail. This is consistent with their past approach of using housing as a tool to mitigate economic weakness, and so it may not work for long. This summer they lowered mortgage rates and deposits, as well as providing liquidity and balance sheet assistance to developers to help them start or complete projects. This is particularly important given the common “pre-sale” model of home buying in China, where households often take out mortgages on homes that have yet to be built. Some cities have also allowed previous mortgage holders to be treated as first-time buyers and benefit from more favourable financing terms, with about a dozen cities lifting all mortgage restrictions.

An initial spurt in home sales in August quickly fizzled out, but it is possible that these and other measures will have some effect in stabilising the market for a while. This process could be aided by the huge declines in construction volume and sales in recent months: between 40 and 60 per cent below levels recorded in 2019 and even in 2021. Nevertheless, the sector undoubtedly faces years of shrinkage as it absorbs chronic over-supply of homes, and adapts to much lower household formation due to a decline in the population of first-time buyers and a sharp fall in the number of marriages.

There is a risk of financial contagion to the rest of the world but this is fairly low if, as expected, large Chinese banks are not allowed to fail. The yuan may weaken further, as capital tries to leave China, but that could lower prices of Chinese goods sold into Europe and elsewhere. Bigger risks loom over countries and firms that rely on selling commodities for the property sector. Lower economic growth means many import categories will be more subdued. The fabled rising Chinese middle class is unlikely to be as spendthrift as foreign firms have hoped given the weakening property sector and restraints on incomes they now confront.

China has relied on the real estate sector to mitigate its economic downturns for the last 15 years, creating a bubble in the process, and a financial system underpinned by moral hazard. The world enjoyed the euphoria, but it’s now time to pay the piper.

[See also: Disappearing ministers show the strength – and weakness – of Xi’s regime]