Rebellion comes to Russia

Vladimir Putin knows Russian history. He knows that the October Revolution in 1917 that brought the Bolsheviks to power started with a mutiny among the Russian armed forces while the country was at war. Addressing the nation in a solemn speech earlier today (24 June), the Russian president framed Yevgeny Prigozhin’s armed rebellion in similar terms, calling it a “knife in the back of our country and our people”.

“A blow like this was dealt to Russia in 1917, when the country was fighting in the First World War,” Putin said. “But the victory was stolen from it: intrigues, squabbles and politicking behind the backs of the army and the nation turned into the greatest turmoil, the destruction of the army and the collapse of the state… ultimately leading to the tragedy of the civil war.”

Putin’s address was clearly intended to signal that he was in full control as he ordered the military to crush the “armed mutiny” and “stabilise the situation” in Rostov-on-Don, where Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries appear to have seized control of the city. He vowed swift punishment for those who have “chosen the path of betrayal”.

But even as he spoke, Prigozhin’s forces were advancing towards Moscow, reaching Voronezh, around 500km south of the Russian capital by Saturday afternoon. A Reuters journalist reported military helicopters firing on a Wagner convoy outside the city that included troop carriers and a tank.

Prigozhin himself was filmed at the southern military headquarters in Rostov, the main logistical hub for Russia’s war against Ukraine. He was flanked by two senior Russian military officials – deputy defence minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and deputy military intelligence director Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev – who were surrounded by Wagner soldiers. It was not clear whether the two men, who appeared to criticise Prigozhin’s actions in the video, were being held as hostages.

Despite Putin’s assertion of control, his regime’s actions demonstrated profound uncertainty about what will happen next. Armoured vehicles were ordered onto the streets of Moscow overnight, where a “counterterrorist operation regime” has been declared. When Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s war effort, appealed to Wagner fighters overnight to end their rebellion and return to their bases, he did so with one hand resting on the rifle in his lap.

The key test now will be whether Russian military units remain loyal to Kremlin and follow orders to engage the Wagner troops and halt Prigozhin’s advance. “Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis plays out,” said the UK’s Ministry of Defence, noting that the limited fighting so far between Wagner and Russian security forces suggests that some units have already acquiesced. “This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times.”

Short of a major mutiny among the regular armed forces, the odds are still stacked against Prigozhin, who does not have an air force, a significant power base of his own, or many friends among the Russian elite. But then again, there are few who would have expected him to get this far. This armed rebellion is a direct challenge to Putin’s authority, and we are about to find out just how firm the self-styled strongman’s grip on the country and his security forces really is.