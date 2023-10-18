Is your browser keeping your data safe? – with Chrome Enterprise

Photo by Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Cyber-crime is predicted to cost the global economy $8tn this year, in part due to increased remote working – borne out by a spike in malware attacks at the start of the pandemic.

But should responsibility for security lie solely with individual employees?

“We really think it should be the responsibility of the browser vendor, the web developer, and the IT admin to make sure that the user doesn’t have to think about security as much as possible,” says Emily Stark, a software engineer at Google, who joins host Becky Slack on this episode.

Also on the panel is cyber security expert Matt Hasker, global web director of Get Safe Online.

Together they explore the role browsers can play in securing users’ and companies’ data online.

