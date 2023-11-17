Why safe nuclear transport is key to net zero

Photo by Davoz / Adobe Stock

The ongoing climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues we face today. With the negative impact of carbon emissions from fossil fuels becoming increasingly evident, there is an urgent need to shift towards renewable and sustainable energies. However, while sources such as wind, solar and hydropower are excellent alternatives, they cannot combat the climate crisis alone.

In order to reach the ambitious net zero targets the UK has set, we believe that we must embrace nuclear power. The worlds energy needs are growing at an unprecedented rate and we cannot solely rely on renewables and battery storage to provide us with sufficient energy. Sustainable and renewable energy sources must be integrated with other options such as nuclear to achieve the levels of energy output that we require.

Apart from powering homes, offices and hospitals, we also need vast amounts of energy to drive our industries such as steel, cement, paper and transport. It is critical to have an energy source that can provide us with the required power to keep up with these increasing demands without negatively impacting the environment.

To fully harness nuclear potential, it is essential that we prioritise safety and security in the use and transportation of nuclear and radioactive materials. This requires robust policies and regulations, overseen by organisations such as the international atomic energy agency (iaea), to ensure the highest standards are upheld. By prioritising safety and security, we can build public trust in nuclear power and pave the way for a sustainable future.

Related

Additionally, robust safety measures play a crucial role in preventing accidents and incidents that could have far-reaching consequences. By promoting safe and secure transport of nuclear materials, we can move towards a greener future, reducing our carbon footprint while meeting growing energy demand.

Nuclear energy can provide a secure, reliable, low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels, as part of the mix with renewable energy sources. The development of large-scale reactors, advancements in small modular reactors (smrs) and other new nuclear technologies requiring different fuels and transport packages creates an essential role for the world nuclear transport institute (wnti) to influence the evolution of regulation. We can help to ensure the highest standards are met when it comes to the transportation of nuclear and radioactive materials.

For over 25 years, WNTI has collaborated with technical experts from its global membership, policymakers, regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders to drive the development of standards and best practices for the industry. Their expertise and dedication are crucial in ensuring that nuclear materials are transported safely and securely, allowing us to harness the benefits of nuclear energy while minimising the risks.

WNTI drives high standards in the nuclear transport industry, with working groups covering numerous areas, including front-end transport, emergency preparedness and nuclear propulsion. WNTI recently established New Nuclear Working Group chaired by Ben Whittard, Managing Director, Solutions, of Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS) has been created to support WNTI members and set global standards to enable the successful roll-out of small modular and advanced nuclear technologies, contributing to the efforts to move away from fossil fuels and improving energy security. The group will do this by engaging with industry partners, exploring the important role transport will play, and seek to proactively identify and solve issues and challenges. The working group will also act as a vehicle to offer a single voice to important stakeholders such as the IAEA and regulators worldwide.

Policymakers and regulators have a critical role to play in achieving our green energy goals. As we strive towards net zero emissions, it is essential that they prioritise the development of policies and regulations that support the safe and secure use of nuclear energy and new nuclear technologies. By establishing robust guidelines and enforcing strict safety measures, policymakers can build public trust in nuclear power. Regulators, on the other hand, must ensure that these policies are adhered to and that the highest standards are maintained throughout the industry. Through their collective efforts, policymakers and regulators can create an environment that enables the safe and efficient transportation of nuclear materials, helping us to achieve our net zero goals while safeguarding the well-being of people and the environment.

The IAEA has said that at a time when the use of variable renewables is growing, nuclear power makes a key contribution to energy supply security and grid stability. Through its dedication and expertise, WNTI ensures that these materials are safely and securely transported, allowing us to harness the benefits of nuclear energy while protecting our planet. Policymakers and regulators must continue to prioritise safety and enforce strict guidelines to build public nuclear has a role to play in the UK’s future secure energy mix trust and ensure a safe and efficient nuclear industry.

The World Nuclear Transport institute is a dedicated membership and non-governmental organisation at the forefront of the global nuclear transport industry. We are here to support, advocate, and drive progress in this critical field. We pride ourselves on fostering diversity and inclusivity and recognising that industry collaboration is the foundation of progress. Our network proudly represents 40+ influential companies, offering a dedicated platform and the essential resources to drive meaningful change.

To find out more about WNTI and embark on a journey to influence the future of nuclear transport, visit: www.wnti.co.uk