21 February 2024

How to tackle the UK’s plastic pollution problem – with Coca-Cola

A special podcast from Spotlight, the New Statesman’s policy supplement.

Photo by Maryshot / Shutterstock

The UK is one of the biggest plastic polluters in the world. According to Greenpeace we produce more plastic waste per person than almost any other country, with our supermarkets creating roughly 800,000 tonnes every year.

We need to find ways to minimise waste through keeping products and packaging in circulation for as long as possible. This is where the circular economy comes in – a more sustainable model of production that reduces, reuses, repairs and recycles. With a general election coming up, creating a circular economy will be a crucial component of the next government’s net zero agenda, and businesses will need to play their part.

In this sponsored podcast, host and freelance journalist Emma Haslett is joined by Julian Hunt, vice president of public affairs, communication and sustainability of GB and Northern Europe at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners; Ruth Jones, Labour MP for Newport West and shadow minister for environmental protection and animal welfare; and Dr Costas Velis, a lecturer in resource efficiency systems in the School of Civil Engineering (SoCE), at the University of Leeds. They explore how the UK can move towards a circular economy, and the role businesses play in enabling that shift.

This podcast is sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

To learn more about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ work in making its packaging more sustainable, you can check out its This is Forward packaging commitments or for further information about the company head here.

Listen to the podcast in full above or on the Spotlight on Policy podcast channel.

