How placemaking can drive productivity in cities – with PwC

Bradford is undergoing a major regeneration project. Photo by Robert J Gates / Shutterstock

Placemaking – the process of creating quality places that people want to live, work, play and learn in – can contribute significantly to the UK’s productivity. It revitalises public spaces and can lead to many economic and societal benefits, such as increased levels of employment, better health and well-being, and improved access to culture, skills and education.

The ongoing regeneration of Bradford in West Yorkshire, for example, is set to create thousands of jobs, 1,000 new homes, business hubs, cultural destinations such as music venues and food markets, and new public transport routes that will boost active travel such as walking and cycling. The huge placemaking project ties in with the city winning the bid for UK City of Culture 2025.

However, placemaking needs to be completed in consultation with the community, otherwise people are at risk of being priced out in the process of improvement. As the cost-of-living crisis continues, cities also vary wildly in their prosperity, with these regeneration projects often being reserved for major cities rather than smaller cities or towns.

In this special episode sponsored by PwC, we speak with a panel of expert guests from local government and the private sector about what regeneration projects can do for cities, how their benefits can be spread across the country, and how to tackle challenges such as gentrification. We also look at PwC’s Good Growth for Cities Report, a ranking of major UK cities based on 12 measures of economic well-being, from health and jobs to transport availability.

Sarah Dawood, special projects writer of the New Statesman’s Spotlight policy channel, is joined by Karen Finlayson, partner at PwC and regions leader for UK government and health; Huw Thomas, councillor and leader of Cardiff Council; and Katie Trout, director of policy and partnerships at the West Midlands Growth Company.

Listen to the podcast in full above or on the Spotlight on Policy podcast channel here.

Read PwC’s Good Growth for Cities Report in full here.

