Can older workers fix the economy? With Phoenix Group

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, nearly a million people aged 50-64 have left the workforce.

Other major economies have seen their employment rates bounce back after the pandemic, and the Financial Times have reported that the UK is the only developed economy where inactivity kept rising after the initial pandemic shock.

In this episode, sponsored by Phoenix Insights, Becky Slack from the New Statesman Spotlight team is joined by Alison McGovern, shadow minister for employment, Neil Carberry of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, and Claire Hawkins, director of corporate affairs and investor relations at the Phoenix Group. They discuss why so many older people are leaving the workforce, what government and employers can do to support older workers better, and the economic impact of doing so.

