The partygate report is as bad as it could have been

Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool /Getty Images

The Privileges Committee report – all 50,000 words of it – dropped at 9am this morning, 15 June. It has found that Boris Johnson intentionally misled parliament over whether Covid restrictions were followed in No 10 during lockdown. His resignation statement last week, which disclosed the contents of the report, has itself been found to be contemptuous. The committee has said that if Johnson was still an MP, it would recommend a suspension of 90 days, as well as the revocation of his right as a former MP to access the parliamentary estate. The findings are unanimous. This is as harsh as the committee could be.

The report is a searing indictment of Johnson’s character. It accuses him, fundamentally, of being a liar. Here’s some flavour: “We came to the view that some of Mr Johnson’s denials and explanations were so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the Committee and the House, while others demonstrated deliberation because of the frequency with which he closed his mind to the truth.”

In response, Johnson has described the report as a “charade” and the “final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”. Over the past week, he has tried to rewrite his legacy from one of personal failure to a story of spurned talent. He’s used reports that Bernard Jenkin, a senior member of the committee, attended a party during Covid restrictions as an opportunity to claim he’s the victim of an establishment witch hunt.

That’s not true. Johnson’s resignation created the illusion that the Privileges Committee would have kicked him out anyway, and that all he did was pre-empt it. In reality, the committee decides whether an MP is in contempt of parliament and, if so, recommends a punishment. Then the House of Commons votes on whether to accept that recommendation. If the suspension is approved and it’s greater than ten days, then a recall petition is triggered in the MP’s constituency. If 10 per cent of constituents sign it, a by-election is called. The MP can then stand in that by-election. Ultimately, the constituents decide. Johnson’s resignation precluded this process. He became a populist afraid of the people.

Related

The complaints of the former prime minister feel increasingly irrelevant. But he and his posse are squeezing their positions for every ounce of pain they can inflict on the Prime Minister. The by-elections triggered by the resignations of Johnson, Nigel Adams and Nadine Dorries are electoral tests Rishi Sunak would rather not face when he’s struggling in the polls. Johnson and Adams are already former MPs. Dorries is delaying, which would potentially push the by-election to the autumn, around the time of the party conference.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The recriminations will continue. But today’s report is the spluttering, bitter end to the graceless, undignified partygate scandal.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

[See also: Boris Johnson’s statement is an insult to everyone]