Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 4:56 pm

Why Salman Rushdie’s imagination cannot be stopped

In his first interview since the attack on his life, the novelist refuses to be defined as target or victim.

By Leo Robson

Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

Salman Rushdie’s work has staged a number of related battles – between freedom and repression, imaginative play and absolutism, rationalism and what he calls “the unreasoning mind”. But David Remnick’s profile of the novelist in this week’s New Yorker emphasises a more personal kind of struggle: Rushdie’s desire to find autonomy or normality as a citizen and a writer while being a cause and, for extended periods, a target. Rushdie’s story emerges as one not about principles or arguments but defiance and resilience, of forging a path, preserving his energies, protecting his talent.

As Remnick tells it, Rushdie’s life can be divided into a series of more or less discrete periods. First there was childhood in Mumbai (where he was born in 1947) and adolescence at Rugby School and Cambridge. Then he served his apprenticeship, writing various abandoned manuscripts and publishing one novel that appeared to little fanfare (Grimus) while working as a copywriter. For more or less the whole of the 1980s, he was the feted post-colonial writer, author of novels about India (Midnight’s Children), Pakistan (Shame) and South Asians in Britain (The Satanic Verses), mildly controversial for their portrayal of historical events and figures such as Indira Gandhi and Margaret Thatcher. Growing anger towards The Satanic Verses, for its depiction of the Prophet Mohammed, culminated in the fatwa set down by Ayatollah Khomeini, the supreme ruler of Iran, in February 1989, which sent Rushdie into hiding. In the late 1990s Rushdie moved to New York where he lived, as Remnick puts it, “freely, insistently unguarded” and wrote a steady stream of books, most recently the novel Victory City, which he finished last July and which appeared a few weeks ago. That appeared to be the status quo until six months ago when Rushdie was stabbed multiple times while attending a speaking engagement.

It is tempting to see this as a story of extremes. Rushdie either lived and wrote as he wished, or wrote within a constricting context and went everywhere with a security detail. (Martin Amis once recalled that he and Rushdie were forbidden from walking out of Four Weddings and a Funeral – “and no Iranian torturer could have elicited a greater variety of winces and flinches, of pleadings and whimperings”.) Clearly the best times came before the fatwa and after the move to New York, but the period of fatwa itself is presented in surprising and inspiring terms, as a period in which Rushdie recognised the power of his imagination. In the midst of the nightmare, Remnick explains, Rushdie wrote “one of his most enjoyable books” – Haroun and the Sea of Stories. Rushdie says that he was adamant not to write “revenge” books or “scared” books, and expresses the belief that an alien, reading his twenty-plus novels, would not think, “Something terrible happened to this writer in 1989.”

That “something terrible” is the closest precedent to what is occurring now. In 1991, talking to James Wood in the Guardian, Rushdie said, “When I’ve sat down to write, there’s been this huge storm in the way.” Speaking to Remnick, he admits that while he has been convalescing, “I sit down to write, and nothing happens.” But as Remnick points out, Victory City is his sixteenth book since the fatwa. In a triumphant moment, which once again shows his extraordinary approach to adversity, Rushdie says that he is “beginning to feel the return of the juices”.

[See also: The best non-fiction books to read in 2023]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Spotlight

Topics in this article : , , ,