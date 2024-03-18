The problems facing Vaughan Gething

Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images.

There are many problems for Vaughan Gething to deal with when he is sworn in as Welsh first minister later this week. The first is to bring the Welsh Labour Party together after a closely fought and bitter leadership election campaign. Gething does not have the luxury of a resounding mandate: he got 51.7 per cent, while his opponent Jeremy Miles got 48.3 per cent. There are still grumbles around a £200,000 donation Gething received from a company led by a man convicted of environmental offences. Accusations of a union “stitch-up” by Miles injected a level of distrust into the contest. Little wonder that the mood within the party is not one of rampant celebration.

Then there are the policy issues. Polling still suggests that the introduction of a 20mph speed limit on restricted roads across the country is unpopular. Welsh farmers are furious about the imposition of new environmental regulations. To make matters worse, the shadow environment secretary Steve Reed recently told me that Welsh Labour must “amend their proposals”. The poor state of the Welsh NHS – which accounts for half of the government’s spending – is being exploited by the Conservatives to undermine Labour’s claim to be the party of the health service. Another complicating factor will be renegotiating the policy agreement with Plaid Cymru that enables Labour to pass legislation in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has called on Gething to hand back the controversial donation.

Looming above all that is the general election. Gething will lead Welsh Labour’s campaign to make Keir Starmer prime minister – a central theme in his acceptance speech on Saturday. This underscores how key the relationship between Gething and the national party will be. Gething does not represent a radical departure from Mark Drakeford, not least because he has been in the Welsh cabinet since 2016. But he did support Starmer for the Labour leadership, while Drakeford backed Jeremy Corbyn as far back as 2015. A UK Labour government may make it harder for Cardiff to blame Westminster for insufficient funds. It will be interesting to see whether Gething’s Welsh Labour becomes a focal point for criticism of the national party’s fiscal restraint.

But that’s way down the line. First, Gething must appoint his cabinet.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: How will Starmer run No 10?]