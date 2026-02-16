Government abandons plans to delay 30 council elections

Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The government has abandoned plans to delay elections for 30 councils across the country. The delay had been planned to help deliver a major reorganisation of local government. However, it was met with outrage from Reform, which launched a legal challenge, arguing that it was anti-democratic.

With Reform’s case due to be heard at the High Court later this month, Housing Secretary Steve Reed announced in a letter to local government leaders that the government had decided to drop the case “in the light of recent legal advice”.

Shortly after the announcement, Farage posted on X: “We took this Labour government to court and won.” Robert Jenrick – a former Conservative MP who defected to Reform earlier this year – described the government’s original move as “almost certainly illegal”.

As part of the reorganisation, councils across several areas will change from a two-tier system, with a county council and a district council, to a single-tier system. Under a two-tier system, the county council deals with larger services including social care and highways, whereas the district council is responsible for services including planning or waste collection. Under a single-tier system, a single council is responsible for delivering the full range of local services.

Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week. Subscribe

Ministers see local government organisation as a way of streamlining councils to make them more financially efficient, and to enable the creation of more powerful mayors. It has also been argued that a unitary system of local government is easier for residents to understand as they only have one point of contact for all local services.

In his letter to local government leaders, Reed said the government would provide £63m in funding to 21 councils. He also confirmed that the government would pay Reform’s legal costs.

The issuance of legal advice made this an impossible U-turn for the government to avoid. But it also opens Labour up to further peril on 7 May; the party will now be forced to battle for another raft of seats it may not be able to keep.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[Further reading: Britain is getting poorer, and angrier]