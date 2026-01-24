Wes Streeting brands anti-Burnham briefings as “disgraceful”

Wes Streeting has described anonymous briefings against Andy Burnham ahead of his decision to run in the Gorton and Denton by-election as “disgraceful”.
Speaking at the Fabians new year conference in central London just hours before Burnham announced he had applied to stand in the by-election, Streeting said there had been “some pretty unkind things said about Andy as usual from people who don’t put their names on this sort of briefing.”
Streeting himself has been the subject of various anonymous briefings over the past few months. Last week, the Times reported that cabinet ministers had been urging the prime minister to sack the Health Secretary due to his “outspoken opinions”.
On the question of whether Burnham should be allowed to stand, Streeting said that was a decision for the “party not the cabinet.” Streeting added: “I have been told in no uncertain terms that that is my answer to the question.”
The Health Secretary described the upcoming vote in Gorton and Denton as “really critical”.
[Further reading: Andy Burnham announces he has applied to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election]
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment