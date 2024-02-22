Will Lindsay Hoyle survive as Speaker?

Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

A plot to get rid of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, is under way. A motion of no confidence in Hoyle has gained 59 signatures from both Conservative and SNP MPs who were furious after he allowed a vote on Labour’s amendment to the SNP’s Gaza ceasefire motion. Such was the outrage that Hoyle, a former Labour MP, was forced to return to the chamber to offer an apology to the SNP for spoiling their opposition day. He was clearly unnerved by the anger of MPs and realised the gravity of the situation.

The government’s support is key to Hoyle retaining his job. In the chamber earlier today, Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons, did not call for Hoyle to resign. Instead, she blamed yesterday’s parliamentary chaos on bullying by Keir Starmer and Labour, accusing them of undermining “the reputation and honour of the decent man that sits in the Speaker’s chair”. This could allow Hoyle to survive.

Nonetheless, it seems unlikely that the government would fight hard to prevent Hoyle’s departure if a majority of MPs wanted him gone. Indeed, a government spokesperson said this was a matter for the Commons. The deciding factor, then, will be the extent to which MPs who want him gone can pile on the pressure, and, crucially, convince Labour MPs and senior figures in the House to join their campaign.

The manner in which Hoyle took over as Speaker from John Bercow in 2019 is also important. Bercow was deeply unpopular because he was widely thought to have let his ego and opposition to Brexit dictate how he managed parliamentary votes on the relationship with the EU. The expectation – and Hoyle’s promise to MPs – was that the Speaker would restore the chair’s reputation for impartiality. Hence the anger when he was perceived to renege on that yesterday.

Fifty-nine MPs calling for him to go is significant. One of Hoyle’s predecessors, Michael Martin, resigned in 2009 after 22 MPs demanded his resignation. One key difference between then and now was that Martin lost the confidence of some Labour MPs (despite, like Hoyle, being a former Labour MP himself) and he had been tarnished by his handling of the expenses scandal.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

If Hoyle is forced out, who would replace him? One unexpected candidate could be William Wragg. The 36-year-old Conservative parliamentarian has said he will stand down at the next general election. But he remains popular with MPs on both sides of the aisle and is well-respected for his knowledge of procedure and respect for parliamentary traditions. Oh, and the no-confidence motion is in his name.

[See also: The Cameron effect]