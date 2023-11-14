Why there hasn’t been a rebellion against Sunak

Photo by by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

David Cameron’s return as Foreign Secretary transports the Conservative Party back to the early 2010s. The problem is that we are in 2023.

“It’s a slap in the face to the House of Commons. [Sunak] and Cameron don’t have a principle in their body. Even [Thatcher’s foreign secretary] Lord Carrington was seen as an anachronism.” That was the assessment from one former cabinet minister. All the MPs I spoke to yesterday were in disbelief, mixed with various amounts of delight, disgust and resignation.

A recurring concern is how the House of Commons will hold Lord Cameron to account. There is some chatter in Westminster about reforming Commons standing orders to allow a lord to appear. One exasperated lord told me: “The Commons will want to hold him to account. So instead of huffing and puffing why not change the rules?” Note, however, that there are relatively few MPs with a keen interest in foreign policy and Cameron will be called to appear before MPs at the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

The greater threat to Sunak comes from his party’s right, not least because his peace offering yesterday was tokenistic: Esther McVey, an anti-wokist, was made minister without portfolio. Andrea Jenkyns is the first to publicly submit a letter of no confidence in Sunak. But a real rebellion has yet to materialise. Talk of a leadership challenge is hasty. In the words of one Braverman ally: “[Sunak’s] lost his senses. Suella is very popular with the public. But we won’t be doing letters or anything like that. What’s the point? We’d just lose even more seats.” Another Brexiteer MP said even the right of the party thought Braverman was “useless”.

Related

This group now sees Sunak as the enemy but the liberal Conservatives are elated. From the perspective of those who recoiled at Braverman’s brashness, Sunak has restored a hero taken before his time by the Brexit vote. “I haven’t been this happy in a long time. I’m glad we are returning to the centre,” one seasoned Tory MP told me. Cameron, apparently, was also warmly received in the Foreign Office. One government insider said civil servants were “brimming with delight, confidence and love” when Cameron addressed them en masse.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But if this is a return to the “centre”, what does that actually mean? Cameron promised to reduce immigration to the tens of thousands as prime minister (meanwhile net immigration was 606,000 in 2022). He pursued a fiscal conservatism that resulted in severe cuts to the capacity of the state. He gutted welfare. He committed to replacing the Human Rights Act with a British bill of rights. He’s as much a “centrist” as Sunak is.

One cabinet minister remarked to me last night that Cameron’s appointment represents “a rigorous assertion of ability and merit”. In reality, this is confirmation that Sunak has abandoned the 2019 coalition and resorted to a politics unfit for a post-Brexit, post-austerity age. But at least Cameron looks the part.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: The left’s conservative turn]