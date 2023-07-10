David Lammy reminds voters that, unlike the Tories, Labour loves the rules

Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, has said that Labour would put the rule of law “at the centre of Britain’s foreign policy” and “restore Britain’s reputation as a country that keeps its word”.

In a speech to the Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law today (10 July) he set out new policies that would define Labour’s approach to foreign policy in government. First, Labour would update the ministerial code to ensure ministers comply with international and treaty obligations and “avoid democratic backsliding”. Second, Lammy promised that Labour would stand up for human rights and “challenge impunity” across the world, supporting punishment for international crimes and partnering with “like-minded countries”. Third, Labour would put the UK “at the forefront” of international political debates, such as on net zero and AI. Fourth, Labour would support the establishment of an international anti-corruption court.

Defiance of international obligations has been a key feature of Tory Brexiteers in recent years. The government has in general referred to certain international obligations only when they hamper domestic policy, presenting them as obstructions to be removed or ignored. The declaration that internal markets legislation regarding trading arrangements for Northern Ireland would break international law in a “specific and limited way” was one example, as is the Illegal Migration Bill.

Rishi Sunak has been intensifying threats to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and defy international law to deport migrants to Rwanda. The Prime Minister has declared that the government would press forward with its deportation plan, despite the Court of Appeal ruling it unlawful because Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country. Sunak said he would appeal against the decision to the Supreme Court. Today, Lammy pointed to these incidents as grave signals “to the world” that the UK was prepared to disavow its legal obligations, which he claimed had “besmirched” Britain’s reputation abroad.

Related

Labour is prepared to draw a line in the sand, it seems. Lammy highlighted the inconsistency of the government’s approach to international law with Sunak’s pledge to restore accountability, transparency and integrity to government. He pledged to update the ministerial code to reinstate the duty of ministers to “comply with international law and the treaty obligations Britain has signed up to”, saying that “David Cameron’s decision to remove it in 2015 showed contempt, and it foreshadowed the reckless abandonment of this principle by his successor”.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Where the Conservatives have attempted to present Starmer’s legal background as weakness, Labour feels confident in leaning into these credentials to differentiate themselves from the rule-breaking and sleaze that have defined the last few years of Conservative government. Lammy pointed to Keir Starmer’s experience as a human rights lawyer as evidence of his ability to stand up to Vladmir Putin, the Russian president, and take a lead on the global stage. “He was a hugely respected defender of people’s rights before becoming Britain’s top prosecutor,” Lammy told the crowd, “holding those who break the law to account, defending victims, fighting terrorism and standing up for justice.”

Lammy also brought out a new attack line, spelling out how the government’s approach to international obligations is damaging the UK’s international standing and could even be hampering economic growth. He said that the government’s reputation for backsliding has “weakened our foreign policy, while strengthening that of our rivals. It has provided ammunition to countries such as Russia and China, who use allegations of hypocrisy as a tool in the UN”. He said that international law provided a framework for “international commerce to flourish”, which the UK must prioritise as we “rebuild the British economy after so many years of neglect”.

Today’s speech followed on from Lammy’s pledge to work towards improved relations with the EU. “Reconnecting Britain must start by reconnecting with our European neighbours,” he told the Trade Unlocked conference last month. Labour feels empowered to take a bolder position on Britain’s place in the world, sensing an appetite for increased collaboration and diplomacy in the face of significant global and domestic challenges. Today, Lammy took the government’s bulldozer approach to international diplomacy head on, explaining how ministers had “consistently” taken steps that “undermine international law”, and differentiating Labour as a future government that would prioritise the rule of law, collaboration and accountability.

[See also: Can Labour inspire hope?]