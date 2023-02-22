PMQs: Keir Starmer plays Rishi Sunak and Tory MPs off against each other

Photo by UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/Handout via Reuters

There were murmurings in Westminster today that Keir Starmer would ask Rishi Sunak about strikes at PMQs, leaving the thorny issue of a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol to Conservative backbenchers. Instead, Starmer became their spokesman.

This was a calculated performance, designed to lay bare, to those sat behind Rishi Sunak, the contradictions and trade-offs that the government must confront. “Does the Prime Minister agree with me that [the protocol] has been poorly implemented and that the basis for any deal must be removing unnecessary checks on goods?” Starmer asked. That Sunak is unlikely to answer during ongoing negotiations will not soothe his Tory colleagues who want all unnecessary checks scrapped.

Next question then. “Will he confirm that to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland the deal he’s negotiating is going to see Northern Ireland continue to follow some EU law?” Again, Sunak avoided the question. The faces of Conservative backbenches grew disconcerted. Starmer went on: will the Prime Minister be honest and say the European Court of Justice is always going to have some role in Northern Ireland? In response, Sunak accused the Labour leader of “surrendering” to the EU. To which Starmer replied: “It’s not my questions he’s avoiding, it’s their questions he’s avoiding.”

The Labour leader then shifted from voicing the concerns of Tory backbenchers to needling them. He derided “the malcontents, the wreckers, the reckless” as the president of the German Bundestag watched on from the gallery.

Related

Now for the finale. Having extracted from Sunak the apparent assurance that the House of Commons would vote on the intended deal, and stoked Tory divisions, Starmer once again vowed that Labour would ensure the deal was voted through: “country before party”.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This was a coherent set of questions from Starmer with a political purpose. As I set out in Morning Call earlier this week, Labour’s tactic seems to be to sit back, look constructive and watch the Conservative Party cannibalise itself. The Labour leader was always disoriented by Boris Johnson’s PMQs performances. He couldn’t pin him down. Now, he reliably comes armed with six questions that expose the Prime Minister’s weakness and underline Labour’s strength. And that’s bearing fruit.

From the Conservatives’ perspective, the key news from PMQ was that any deal would likely be put to a vote. “Of course parliament will express its view,” the Prime Minister said. If that means a vote (his spokesperson refused to confirm) then the support of his backbenchers is even more important.

Whether he gets their backing will largely depend on the response of the DUP. Jeffrey Donaldson, the party’s leader, offered no indication that he supported the proposed deal and called on the government to rewrite “the legally binding treaty text”. That’s something the EU negotiator, Maroš Šefčovič, does not have a mandate to do. The reaction of the DUP and the Brexiteers will depend on the details of the deal. In any case, Sunak’s handling of this process has weakened his grip on the party. Briefing that a deal was done before securing the support of the DUP was always going to lead to divisions with his backbenches. Today’s PMQs brutally confirmed as much.

[See also: How Labour hopes to restore faith in the police]