New year heralds no resolution for Rishi Sunak

Photo by Justin Tallis / Getty Images

We start the new year off in much the same way that we left 2022 – strikes disrupting public services and the cost of living at a historic high. Rishi Sunak gently reminded people not to raise their hopes for 2023 too much in a cheery new year’s address as political hacks made their predictions for the year.

The immediate threat of a general election has dissipated, for now. Labour sources seem quietly and contently resigned to one being held in late 2024 as expected, now that the Conservatives have managed to restore a sense of stability with Sunak as Prime Minister.

That doesn’t mean a quiet year. Sunak still has a legislative agenda to get through. The Levelling Up Bill has caused divisions within the Conservative Party over housing targets and onshore wind, and the off-and-on-again Online Safety Bill may reignite debate about freedom vs state intervention.

The government has a series of difficult decisions to make. The NHS is in tatters, struggling through a heavy bout of winter illness with a sparse and burnt-out workforce. Negotiations since nurses and ambulance workers went on strike last month have been fruitless, and more industrial action is expected. The British Medical Association is to ballot junior doctors on strikes on 9 January.

Related

Further industrial action from rail workers, bus drivers, teachers and civil servants has also been announced for much of January. Fears of a general strike in all but name will certainly be at the forefront of Sunak’s mind.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Sunak must get a handle on the economy, energy prices and inflation. Forecasts have slightly improved since Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, gave the autumn statement in November but as the war in Ukraine rumbles on and emergency government support for energy bills ends in April, there is much financial difficulty ahead.

Politicians are beginning to focus on high levels of domestic long-term sickness and unemployment, and Sunak is understood to have scrapped plans to reform the childcare system. If an alternative is not posited, expect dissent on both sides of the Commons chamber as MPs call for urgent changes to the extortionate UK childcare system as a means of stimulating the economy.

Threats to Sunak are emerging from inside his party, too. As Rachel reported, Richard Tice’s Reform UK party is trying to poach Tory right-wingers. As Labour rises in the polls, defections to the opposition look increasingly likely as well. Without coherent policies on the economy, immigration and levelling up, Sunak could start to lose support alarmingly quickly.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Bridget Phillipson: “Childcare has to be part of a country’s economic strategy”]