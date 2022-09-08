Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
8 September 2022

Who is funding Liz Truss’s energy price cap?

The Prime Minister is expected to announce plans to freeze energy bills today – but at a cost to the taxpayer.

By Freddie Hayward

price of electricity, natural gas and oil is rising higher with inflation
Getty Images

Liz Truss is expected to announce plans to freeze the energy price cap later today. Reports suggest the package could exceed the cost of the furlough scheme at over £100bn. There’s broad consensus about the need for a big policy. The question, and the politics, lies in who’s going to pay for it.

Fiscal policy comprises three main levers: taxation, spending and government debt. Pull one and the other two move. Truss appeared to understand these trade-offs when she said during her campaign that her government wouldn’t provide “handouts”. Now, however, she doesn’t want to admit that her tax cuts will ramp up the national debt at a time when higher interest rates make borrowing even more expensive.

The actual policy difference between Labour and the government on the windfall tax itself is minimal. Truss will retain Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax, which he announced in May, whereas Labour would make the tax retrospective. But once you include Truss’s plans to cancel a £17bn-a-year rise in corporation tax and a £13bn-a-year increase in National Insurance, it becomes clear that Truss is choosing to cut taxes for large corporations and the wealthy at the expense of the general taxpayer.

That’s why Labour’s attack line shows promise. As Starmer put it at PMQs yesterday: “Every single pound in excess profits she chooses not to tax is an extra pound on borrowing that working people will be forced to pay back for decades to come.” Labour’s approach is backed up by the polling. New research from Survation for 38 Degrees shows 74 per cent of people, including more Conservative than Labour voters, support paying for the policy through a windfall tax. Whereas, when given the choice, only 16 per cent support funding the policy through higher debt and general taxation.

Truss’s firmly held ideological commitments to low taxes has replaced Boris Johnson’s fickle approach to policy. Where Johnson made politics about style, Truss creates the opportunity for substantive disagreement. That suits Labour. Today’s announcement on energy policy will be the first in a series of ideological clashes, and its success will be key to the survival – or quick demise – of Truss’s prime ministership.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy

THANK YOU

[See also: Five reasons Jacob Rees-Mogg is unfit to tackle the climate emergency]

Content from our partners
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Andy Street
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Carol Robert
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
Spotlight

Topics in this article: , ,