Why Labour is moving closer to Europe on defence

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

The Russians are listening. That was the lesson German defence chiefs learned over the weekend after a video call between some of its senior air force officers was intercepted and then leaked. In a conversation about why the German government would not send Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, the Luftwaffe chief, Ingo Gerhartz, suggested that Britain had people on the ground in the country. The news came after the New York Times recently revealed that MI6 had worked closely with the CIA to support Ukrainian intelligence since fighting broke out in 2014.

It is a reminder that – beneath the political chaos – the British government is trying to win a war. Mock villages in East Anglia have been built to train Ukrainians. The army has taught 34,000 Ukrainians to fight since June 2022 and more than 60,000 since the war began in 2014. Britain has pledged almost £12bn in direct military support for Ukraine (a 2p cut to income tax would cost only £2bn more). That compares with around $75bn from the US, with a further $60bn struggling to get through Congress after Donald Trump ordered his supporters to oppose it.

Because Trump may end American support for Ukraine if he enters office next January, Europe must urgently bolster its own defence capabilities. That is one reason why Labour wants to rebuild the UK’s relationship with Europe. The plan is to agree a European security pact as soon as possible. This would be in addition to a defence agreement with the Germans within the first six months of a Labour government, something the party first suggested back in 2022. The aim is to increase cooperation in training, procurement and military-industrial strategy in order to ensure Europe can fuel Ukraine’s fight against Russia. In other words, to build bombs together.

Labour faces a few problems. The first, as we’ve discussed before, is money. The party will have to reconcile the need to increase defence spending with its self-imposed fiscal constraints. The second is that, as Labour’s defence bigwig John Healey argued in a speech last week, the armed forces and the Ministry of Defence need serious reform (of procurement, and the strained relationship with the Treasury, for instance).

But that shouldn’t distract from the low-hanging fruit. The EU offered a security pact to Boris Johnson in 2019 but he said no. In other words, the EU has already said it wants to do this, and has continued to indicate its interest about a deal to Labour. This is an area where the party hopes to make progress quickly upon entering office

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: Sadiq Khan is lucky to have such useless opponents]