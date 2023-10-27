Labour and Israel: a fraught history

Photo by Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

Seventeen years ago, a Labour leader was confronted by an internal revolt after refusing to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East. In his memoir A Journey, Tony Blair later wrote of his stance on the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war: “[It] probably did me more damage than anything since Iraq. It showed how far I had swung from the mainstream of conventional Western media wisdom and from my own people.”

Keir Starmer’s position is not analogous to Blair’s. By 2006, Blair had been Labour leader for 12 years and the party trailed the Conservatives by four points in the polls. Starmer has been leader for three years and the party leads the Conservatives by 20 points. But the fractures exposed within Labour this week – the most serious since the nadir of the 2021 Hartlepool by-election – are a reminder of the capacity of foreign policy to divide the party.

For a sense of the historical complexity of Labour’s relationship with Israel, recall that much of the party’s left was once Zionist. In 1946 the future leader Michael Foot and future New Statesman editor Richard Crossman wrote a pamphlet entitled A Palestine Munich? that accused the Attlee government of betraying Jewish statehood.

As late as 1980, Tony Benn wrote in his diary: “I am against the PLO [Palestinian Liberation Organisation] recognition, not because I am anti-Palestinian but because the annihilation of Israel is the PLO objective, and they are associated with terrorism.”

Related

Blair wrote of the motives for his stance on the Lebanon war: “By then I felt truly uneasy compromising on it. If I had condemned Israel, it would have been more than dishonest; it would have undermined the world view I had come to hold passionately.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Starmer wants to tie himself as closely as possible to Joe Biden]

Had Starmer condemned Israel in his much-discussed LBC interview, it would once have appeared to affirm his world view. In 2003 he marched against the Iraq war and argued in the Guardian that an invasion would be in “breach of international law”. In 2015, as a newly-selected parliamentary candidate, he appeared on a panel at a meeting of the Camden Palestine Solidarity Campaign (in front of the slogan “Kick Israeli racism out of Fifa”). His 2020 Labour leadership campaign video featured footage of protesters waving Palestinian flags.

But Starmer’s apparent suggestion that Israel had the “right” to cut off power and water to Gaza gave the impression of someone who had disregarded all of the above. It then took 12 days – a long time in politics – for Starmer to tweet: “It is not and has never been my view that Israel had the right to cut off water, food, fuel or medicines. International law must be followed.” By this point, plenty in Labour were not inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The recurrent complaint, distilled by one aide, is that Starmer has treated “foreign policy as a matter of internal party politics”. His natural desire to distance Labour from the anti-Semitism prevalent during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership distorted his position on a matter of grave international importance.

Criticism of Starmer – as with Blair and Lebanon – has stretched far beyond the MPs in the Socialist Campaign Group. At an early shadow cabinet meeting, Wes Streeting, Shabana Mahmood and Louise Haigh warned that the party risked losing Muslim voters if it appeared callous. The Liberal Democrats, who profited from anti-war sentiment at the 2005 general election, are already organising in Labour-held seats in Muslim areas.

Starmer, a consistently lucky general, enjoys the benefit of being in opposition rather than in government. Unlike Blair in 2006, this crisis will not terminate his leadership. But Starmer, a past dissenter himself, has been reminded of the combustible nature of Middle Eastern policy.

If the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has an almost unrivalled capacity to fracture Labour, it is because it reflects so many of its eternal tensions: internationalism vs isolationism, religion vs secularism and idealism vs realism. Successful leaders, as this week has shown, must learn to navigate these rapids.

[See also: Israel’s past approach to Hamas failed, says ambassador]