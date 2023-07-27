How should Labour deal with Nigel Farage?

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

How does Labour handle someone like Nigel Farage? There are two key strands of thought.

The first is championed by the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves. In an interview with Channel 4, the former Bank of England economist defended Alison Rose, NatWest’s chief executive, against Farage’s campaign by saying that Rose was being bullied because she is a rare female leader of a large bank. Banker to banker, Reeves said: “I don’t like some of the, frankly, what I see as bullying attitudes towards her. She’s the first female chief executive of NatWest. She took over at a time when that bank had real big problems. It seems to me that Alison Rose has done a good job turning that bank around.”

The implication here is that Rose should not be held to a certain standard because she is a woman and because she’s been bullied. Labour sources argue the comments were made before Rose admitted she was the source of the BBC story that claimed Coutts had decided to close Farage’s bank account for purely commercial reasons. But why would that change whether Reeves thought Rose was being bullied? In any case, Reeves has missed Labour’s unwritten house memo to avoid identity politics.

Keir Starmer, however, is in Nigel Farage’s camp. The second-referendum supporter and campaigner for Brexit, respectively, must have let bygones be bygones. With his attuned sense of public opinion and political scandal, Starmer has now said he feels sorry for Farage, adding: “I certainly don’t think anybody should be refused banking services because of their political views, whoever they are.”

Related

This is quite the contrast between Labour’s two leading figures. It’s not all that surprising they should have different opinions. In many ways, it should be welcomed. That, at least, is how party insiders want to frame it. As one Labour source said: “Rachel doesn’t need Keir’s permission to express her view.” (Let me know whether you think that applies to other shadow cabinet members.)

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But how would Reeves have responded had Rose not been a woman and had it not been Nigel Farage? Principles should not change when applied to someone distasteful.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

[See also: Nigel Farage inadvertently makes the case for GDPR]