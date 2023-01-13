Sadiq Khan’s Brexit intervention is a headache for Keir Starmer

Photo by Belinda Jiao / PA Images

Sadiq Khan called last night (12 January) for a “pragmatic debate” about the UK rejoining the European single market and customs union, stating that an “unnecessarily hardline version of Brexit is having a detrimental effect on our capital and country”.

In his speech at Mansion House in the City of London, Khan criticised politicians for refusing to talk about Brexit and accused ministers of having “developed selective amnesia when it comes to one of the root causes of our problems”. The Mayor of London said leaving the EU had hurt the capital and the country. It had, he said, “weakened our economy, fractured our union and diminished our reputation”.

“The number of businesses in our city experiencing at least one skills shortage has now risen to almost seven in ten,” he said. “Meanwhile, the number of jobs in our city held by EU-born workers has fallen by over 80,000, putting huge strain on crucial sectors such as hospitality and construction.”

Khan’s criticism of Brexit puts him at odds with both the government and Labour. Keir Starmer has said he intends to “make Brexit work” and outlined a plan in July that involved not rejoining the single market or the customs union and not reintroducing freedom of movement.

Related

As Mayor of London, with the largest personal mandate of any politician in Europe, Khan does not have to appeal to the Leave strongholds that Starmer is seeking to win back for Labour. His focus will instead be on his bid to win a third term as mayor in 2024 (and 60 per cent of London voters backed Remain at the EU referendum).

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

As a strong advocate of devolution, perhaps Starmer will feel comfortable with a local leader representing their area. Others may fear that Khan’s intervention will reopen Labour’s internal debate over Brexit as the party tries to show how it would govern.

By contrast, Downing Street did not seem concerned by the mayor’s stance. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman simply said: “The British people set out their view back in 2016 and the government is busy enacting.”

[See also: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer still need to sell their visions to the public]