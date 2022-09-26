Labour must come up with its own plan for growth

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, announced that Labour would set up an £8 billion National Wealth Fund in her speech to the party conference. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The government’s plan for economic growth is clear: tax cuts and deregulation. Labour must set out its own plan for growth that is as easy to understand and sum up in a few short sentences.

In her speech to the party conference today (26 September) Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, announced that Labour would set up a National Wealth Fund to invest £8 billion in British industries as part of a £28 billion-a-year Green Prosperity plan. The fund – based on sovereign wealth funds in countries such as Norway and France – will support new factories, steel plants and hydrogen ports. Alongside that Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, outlined his industrial strategy, which included a commitment to a zero-carbon electricity system by 2030. The strategy is to promote the green economy and high-paying jobs in towns and regions.

That’s the plan – but is it achievable? Reeves’s team began writing her speech in July, holed up in a room in Leeds. A lot has changed since then. By the time Reeves took to the conference stage the pound had hit its lowest ever level against the dollar. The mini-Budget on Friday and the market’s response has materially changed what Labour can do. It’s now difficult for the party to promise the same level of spending without risking breaking their own fiscal rules, which broadly state that national debt should be falling. The budget deficit is now set to hit £67 billion by 2026-7, the Resolution Foundation estimates. The shadow chancellor’s desire to win the public’s trust for fiscal responsibility – a key theme that her team wanted to convey in the speech – means a Labour government would be under even more pressure to constrain spending after the present administration’s splurge.

The unpredictability of the economy makes it difficult for Labour to set out a comprehensive economic proposal. In any case, the party would not do that until closer to a general election. We can decipher central principles, however. Those close to the preparation of the speech emphasised three key ideas: inequality inhibits growth; an active state is key to levelling up the country; and strong public services are not a drain on the exchequer but are central to higher growth. “Our approach is the one that rises to the moment, that can deal with the energy crisis, climate crisis and tech in a big way,” said one source. Labour has been inspired by other centre-left governments around the world and believes the Tories are moving against the spirit of the times.

Related

But the question still stands: how will they sell this to the public?

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

[See also: Keir Starmer needs to deliver the speech of a lifetime]