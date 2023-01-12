Most Brits say it’s fine for Rishi Sunak to use private healthcare

Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After refusing three times to say whether he uses private healthcare, Rishi Sunak admitted to having had “independent healthcare in the past” at Prime Minister’s Questions on 11 January.

While emphasising that he was registered with an “NHS GP”, the Prime Minister conceded that he had previously paid for care. He provided no information about when, however.

Sunak’s reluctance to reveal his and his family’s healthcare situation suggested he felt the public would be against such privileges – especially as the NHS crumbles. Yet exclusive new polling for the New Statesman by Redfield & Wilton Strategies reveals that the majority of Brits (54 per cent) believe it is acceptable for the Prime Minister to use private healthcare instead of the NHS. Nearly a third (32 per cent) said it was not acceptable, while 14 per cent didn’t know.

This is perhaps unsurprising. First, Sunak is well known to be extremely wealthy and therefore likely to have private cover or the ability to pay for care. Second, as our previous research on attitudes towards wealth has shown, the British public generally take an aspirational view rather than resenting privilege. Third, more and more people in the UK are resorting to private healthcare, as they collide with record NHS waiting lists.

Related

What is more intriguing is that Sunak didn’t seem to know this. Rather, it is Keir Starmer who seems better informed about public opinion on this issue. He chose not to question Sunak about it at PMQs, leaving it instead to the Labour backbencher Cat Smith, who bagged the first question.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This is a strategy the Labour leader’s office appears to have settled on over the Prime Minister’s wealth in general. Starmer rises above it, for the majority of voters who don’t care about Sunak using private healthcare, but turns a blind eye to pot-shots from non-shadow cabinet MPs for the third who do.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies polled a weighted sample of 1,500 eligible voters in Great Britain on 11 January 2023 for the New Statesman.

[See also: Rishi Sunak needs to show the public he can do more than crisis management]