Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Health
15 November 2022

NHS backlog tracker: How long are hospital waiting lists where you live?

The New Statesman tracks delays in NHS treatment in England by postcode.

By Giacomo Boscaini-Gilroy

Photo by Rebecca Hendin / Ikon Images
Illustration by Rebecca Hendin/Ikon Images

How long is the NHS waiting list in your area? To help you find out the New Statesman is tracking hospital backlogs in England by postcode. To discover how long people where you live wait for treatment after a referral by a GP, type your postcode or NHS commissioning area into the interactive map below.


Two in every five patients now have to wait longer than 18 weeks for NHS treatment (far from the health service’s target to keep this figure below 8 per cent) and 400,000 patients have been waiting for more than a year. Trafford in Greater Manchester is the worst-affected area, where 57 per cent of patients wait longer than the target time for each treatment.

NHS England measures waiting times as the period from a GP referral to the beginning of treatment, such as admission to hospital, or until a decision not to provide treatment is made. In the months leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic, this was on average eight weeks. As of the latest published data, for September 2022, it was 14 weeks.


Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The situation has been slowly deteriorating since the austerity years in the early 2010s. February 2016 was the last time the target for 92 per cent of patients to wait fewer than 18 weeks was met. Hospitals have struggled to clear their pandemic backlogs to the extent that just 59 per cent of patients are now being treated within the limit, and 6 per cent have been waiting over a year.

Content from our partners
“As a farming family, we have a part to play in sustainability”
“As a farming family, we have a part to play in sustainability”
Spotlight
Securing our future
Securing our future
Hannah Gurga
How investment can unlock the UK's healthcare potential
How investment can unlock the UK’s healthcare potential
Ben Lucas

There are regional differences, with less than half of patients in parts of Leicestershire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Birmingham being treated in the mandated time frame. The target is being missed in every part of England, however. Even in the best performing area, Barnsley, a fifth of patients wait longer than the target time.

[See also: Can anyone save the NHS?]

Topics in this article: , , ,