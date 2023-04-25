A quiet revolt among councillors on progressive alliances

Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

More than eight thousand council seats are up for election in England on 4 May. As potentially the last set of local elections before the next general election, their results will be obsessively interpreted for national trends by the Westminster world.

But English councillors – of all political stripes – have a very different outlook from national politicians, according to exclusive polling by the New Statesman’s policy supplement, Spotlight.

As Labour nationally tries to play down any prospect of working with the Lib Dems or SNP in the event of a hung parliament, its councillors, as well as those representing the Tories and Lib Dems, are up for alliances. In response to the question “Are you willing to work with other parties in coalitions?”, 80.3 per cent of councillors in England said yes, in the survey of 671 councillors. Broken down by party, 81 per cent of Tory councillors said yes, 66.1 per cent of Labour councillors and 91.4 per cent of Lib Dems.

Chart by Ben Walker

Related

Seemingly at odds with the Labour leadership’s outward dismissal of cross-party working, the party is only standing candidates in 77 per cent of wards in the upcoming local elections, down from 93 per cent last year, according to research by Democracy Club, which runs a UK election candidate database.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This doesn’t necessarily mean there are more pacts going on locally – after all, as my colleague Ben Walker points out on our sister polling site, State of the Nation, there are more Green candidates standing in Labour seats than ever before this time round. Yet there are signs of cooperation in certain places. In Bracknell Forest, Berkshire, for each of the Tory seats up for grabs, most Lib Dem, Labour and Green candidates have a clear run. “I don’t think I’ve seen a situation as obvious as this,” writes Ben. The central parties are uncomfortable with this “rogue” local pact, according to an Observer report.

There are also explicit local alliances, for example “South West Surrey Compass” (an alliance of Lib Dems, Labour, Greens, a local residents’ party and independents), which won Waverley Borough Council off the Tories in the 2019 local elections. This group is running explicitly as an alliance in the upcoming election.

“Despite active discouragement from party HQs, activists from all progressive parties are cooperating on the ground at these local elections to stop the Tories winning just because the progressive vote is split,” said Neal Lawson, director of Compass, a pressure group campaigning for progressive alliances. “There is an increasing appetite for change and activists are displaying an incredibly promising desire to work together… The stakes are too high for us to keep on making the same old mistakes. This toxic Conservative Party has run out of steam and our progressive parties must work together to get them out of power.”

The full results of our councillor poll will be published in a special supplement of the New Statesman magazine on 5 May.

[See also: Can the Greens sustain their gains in May’s local elections?]