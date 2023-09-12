Tory wrangles overshadow Sunak’s G20 return

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Though Rishi Sunak returned to Westminster yesterday (11 September) to report on the weekend’s G20 summit in India, the Prime Minister cannot escape the events of the day.

The pensions triple lock – under which the state pension rises in line with whichever is highest out of average earnings growth, inflation or 2.5 per cent – has been sacred to Tories for more than a decade. It secures the older vote, the thinking goes. But over the weekend, the PM failed to confirm that the lock would feature in the party’s manifesto at the next election. And now, William Hague – who has the Prime Minister’s ear and is listened to within the party – paves the way in today’s Times for the party to ditch the policy. He writes:

“The IFS [Institute for Fiscal Studies] estimate is that the triple lock will cost between £5bn and £45bn extra, per year, on top of inflation, by 2050. Over 50 years, the Office for Budget Responsibility says it could add up to nearly £1trn. Our entire GDP is just over £2trn. A runaway train is a fair analogy, because we don’t know where it will end up, or at what speed; it’s nearly going too fast already for the train drivers to slow it down, but if they don’t it will end in disaster.”

If the Tories did scrap the policy it would signify two things. First, the older generations’ monopoly on political attention might be waning (though we should always remember that at £10k a year, the state pension is hardly extravagant). Second, the state of the public finances and the economy is forcing policy changes that were unspeakable only a few years ago.

Related

Labour would be happy if the Tories made the move, too. It would give the opposition space to drop the policy – or at least call for a review – ahead of the next election. The party needs all the help it can get to reach Rachel Reeves’s fiscal rules, and saving money on state pensions would be a start.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The New New New Conservatives

It started with the Northern Research Group, then the New Conservatives and last night – in the Morpeth Arms pub, a mile from parliament – the Northern Caucus was launched. This is not a parliamentary group but will bring together MPs, centre-right thinkers and academics to champion policies that bolster the north. The Northern Caucus is linked to the influential think tank Onward, where the caucus’s founder, Callum Newton, is a senior researcher.

The caucus should be seen as a new phalanx being pushed into the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party. The establishing of yet another Tory grouping speaks to the unease among those who want the party to abide by its 2019 manifesto as opposed to where Rishi Sunak is taking the party.

There is a lot of talk about which direction the Conservatives will head if it loses the next election. But these groups are as much about controlling its direction before the next election. That’s because if Red Wall MPs can get the party to reflect their concerns now, they have a better chance of retaining their seats. Controlling the government’s agenda is about more than ideology.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

[See also: The case for a minister for men]