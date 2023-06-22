Is Rupert Harrison the future of the Conservative Party?

George Osborne MP with Rupert Harrison his Chief of Staff at Downing Street, London, March 2011. Photo by Steve Back/Shutterstock

George Osborne’s influence lives on. From his sanitised, sensible takes on Andrew Neil’s Channel 4 politics show each week, to the devastating effects austerity had on our pandemic response. Now, someone once hailed as his protégé and possible successor is entering the parliamentary fray. Rupert Harrison has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the newly created constituency of Bicester and Woodstock.

The former Eton head boy banked a PhD in economics before becoming Osborne’s chief of staff from 2006 until 2015, after which he cashed in at the investment firm BlackRock. His former boss would eventually follow him there in 2017. He has since pivoted back towards politics: last year, Jeremy Hunt appointed Harrison to his economic advisory council. If Harrison does win the seat, he will become an immediate authority in the forthcoming battle over what the Conservative Party stands for. So what does he believe?

Thankfully, the New Statesman has secured a recording of his selection hearing in front of the North Oxfordshire Conservative Association. A careful, articulate Harrison took shelter in those “core conservative values of personal responsibility, private enterprise, family and community”, and described himself as a “liberal Conservative”.

His comments on the housing crisis place him on the nimby side of the house-building debate. He spoke with satisfaction about his role in establishing the Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers, and is proud to have stoked demand for housing – but less keen on increasing supply. He artfully dodged a question over building on the green belt but said his “overall approach” to development in the high-demand Oxfordshire county “is to slow things down”. But he didn’t leave it there. Harrison went on to rail against putting solar panels on agricultural land, which he sees as a key dividing line with the Conservatives’ buoyant local contenders, the Liberal Democrats.

Related

“The upshot,” one attendee said, “is that whilst he is an arch-Cameronite, essentially the puppet master behind Osborne, and now puppeting Jeremy Hunt in the Treasury, he is, on the economics, by far and away the most impressive of any Tory candidate standing at the next election. So for the country’s sake it would be remiss not to select him.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Pushed on where he wants to be by the end of the next parliament – Conservative associations relish a cabinet-bound MP – Harrison said he was eyeing up being a minister in the Treasury or business department. If the Conservatives are re-elected, that is.

[See also: Austerity on trial]