Lisa Nandy fails to take Starmer’s reshuffle hint

Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Swallowing her pride, Lisa Nandy has accepted her demotion in Keir Starmer’s reshuffle rather than spitting out her dummy – and the switch is bitter-sweet. The word in the Labour Party is that Starmer’s praetorian Blairites gambled that a Wigan warrior accused of serial disloyalty would walk rather than be levelled down to international development. Tooting medic Rosena Allin-Khan took the bait, quitting to spend more time in A&E after her mental health portfolio was removed from the shadow cabinet – following one too many clashes with Wes Streeting. Nandy gluing herself to the front bench wrong-footed the Blairite ultras.

Starmer’s cabinet problems will worsen, whispered a snout, if he bends to ferocious lobbying by business to dilute Labour’s attractive workplace offer. Shadow deputy PM Angela Rayner remains incredibly protective of her plan for workers’ rights.

[See also: Labour minister gets an apology over “no money” note – 13 years late]

Rishi Sunak putting sweary Gillian Keegan on the naughty step reflects the battered PM’s hardening view that few of his ministers are any good. It’s an opinion widely shared by the British electorate, judging by the opinion polls. Hence promotions for lapdog Grant Shapps and loyal pupil Claire Coutinho, under orders to cause no trouble. One former cabinet member overlooked by Sunak said he feels relieved he does not share collective responsibility for the government’s actions. It’s his best hope of surviving in a 10,000-majority Blue Wall seat, he reckons.

Related

Armando Iannucci’s The Thick of It is a docudrama next to the farcical reality of a crumbling Conservative government, yet the show has inspired a No 10 salvage operation. Keeping up spirits by blaming current woes on last year’s 49 days of Liz, some of Sunak’s aides have labelled the wave of recent catastrophes a “Trussterf**k”.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Cabinet ministers gripe that Jeremy Hunt’s letter inviting bids for the Autumn Statement stipulated that all requests must be to spend other people’s money (eg pension funds), as the Chancellor is saving his for election bribes in 2024. “What’s yours is mine” is an ideological approach the Tories have traditionally pinned on Labour.

Chess champion Rachel Reeves thinks several moves ahead, ruling out wealth taxes in the Telegraph before appearing at a Financial Times conference disrupted by youthful Green New Deal Rising activists demanding the rich pay their fair whack. Reeves and the FT’s Robert Shrimsley were so unruffled it was as if they had anticipated the demo. One of the protesters was named by the campaign group as Venice van Someren – the kind of name more likely to be found on an FT byline than interrupting proceedings.

[See also: Nadine Dorries’ “Plot” to hijack the Tory party conference]