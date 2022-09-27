Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Great Expectations | China Under Xi

A special edition of the World Review podcast exploring Xi Jinping's rise to power in China.

Katie Stallard, the New Statesman‘s Senior Editor, China and Global Affairs, presents a special series of the New Statesman‘s World Review podcast on China’s past, present and future under Xi Jinping, as the Chinese leader prepares to embark on an unprecedented third term in power.

This episode looks back at China’s recent history, from the dictatorship of Mao Zedong to the country’s extraordinary economic rise, and how Xi put China back on the path to one-man rule. Katie is joined by the University of Oxford historian and author Rana Mitter, as well as Susan Shirk, chair of the 21st Century China Centre at the University of California San Diego and author of Overreach: How China Derailed Its Peaceful Rise

Nixon in China: the complicated legacy of the week that changed the world

China doesn’t just want to be part of the global order – it wants to shape it

Are the US and China destined for war over Taiwan?

How to listen to the World Review podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The World Review podcast publishes on Monday and Thursdays. All episodes are published to newstatesman.com/podcasts on the day of release.

2. In a podcast app

World Review is available on all major podcast apps including Apple PodcastsSpotifyAcastGoogle Podcasts, and more. Search “World Review” in your favourite podcast app, and subscribe or follow to make sure you receive episodes as soon as they publish. While you’re there, please leave a review for the podcast – it helps others find the show, which in turn makes it possible for us to keep making it.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of World Review”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.