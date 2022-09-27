Great Expectations | China Under Xi

Katie Stallard, the New Statesman‘s Senior Editor, China and Global Affairs, presents a special series of the New Statesman‘s World Review podcast on China’s past, present and future under Xi Jinping, as the Chinese leader prepares to embark on an unprecedented third term in power.
This episode looks back at China’s recent history, from the dictatorship of Mao Zedong to the country’s extraordinary economic rise, and how Xi put China back on the path to one-man rule. Katie is joined by the University of Oxford historian and author Rana Mitter, as well as Susan Shirk, chair of the 21st Century China Centre at the University of California San Diego and author of Overreach: How China Derailed Its Peaceful Rise.
