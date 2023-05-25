Is the National Conservatism conference a glimpse into Britain’s future?

Last week British adherents – including several prominent ministers – of a traditionalist political movement with origins in post-Trump US politics attended the National Conservatism conference in London. It is a major influence in America but remains on the fringes of British political thought.
Will Lloyd joins Megan Gibson in London, and Ido Vock in Berlin, to discuss whether National Conservatism could ever catch on in the UK. Then, they discuss attacks by anti-Kremlin militias in the Belgorod region of western Russia, which neighbours Ukraine. They ask: what effect might this raid have on the next phase of the war?
Read more:
Will Lloyd on “dark new factions” in the Conservative Party:
Katie Stallard asks: who was behind the drone attack on the Kremlin?
