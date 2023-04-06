The people of the state of New York vs Donald Trump

On Tuesday, the former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, amid allegations that he orchestrated hush-money payments to two women before the 2016 election.
Katie Stallard in Washington DC, Megan Gibson in London and Ido Vock in Paris discuss what Trump’s arrest and trial could mean for the 2024 presidential race.
Next, the team turn to Finland where Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat on Sunday. The right-wing National Coalition Party claimed victory in a tightly fought contest. They discuss what the loss tells us about Finnish politics – and the way the rest of the world see some national leaders.
Then in You Ask Us a listener asks why China is so angry about the meeting of Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen with the US House speaker Kevin McCarthy.
