Why Russia arrested Evan Gershkovich, with Pjotr Sauer

Nearly three weeks ago Russia arrested the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, accusing him of spying. Ido Vock speaks to Pjotr Sauer, a reporter on Russia for the Guardian who worked with Gershkovich at the Moscow Times, about the arrest, what this means for media freedom in Russia, and what might happen to him now.

Read More:

Vladimir Putin knows that hostage taking works

