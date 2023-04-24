Should we call Giorgia Meloni a fascist? With David Broder

Six months after Giorgia Meloni, leader of the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia party, became prime minister, Megan Gibson speaks to the historian and author David Broder about how Meloni has governed. They discuss whether she has confounded expectations, her relationship with other conservative movements around the world, and Silvio Berlusconi‘s legacy.
Read more
The making and meaning of Giorgia Meloni
Letter from Italy: attending a gathering of ultra-conservatives in Rome
