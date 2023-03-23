Best friends forever? What we learned from Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin’s meeting in Moscow

On Wednesday Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement in Moscow promising to deepen their strategic partnership and stressing the importance of “settling the Ukraine crisis through dialogue”. Megan Gibson in London and Katie Stallard in Washington DC discuss how Xi has attempted to frame his visit as a “journey for peace” and what really sustains his relationship with the Russian president.
Next they turn to the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq and the lessons that have – and have not – been learned from the catastrophe, as well as enduring political legacy of the conflict.
Then in You Ask Us, a listener asks: “If Donald Trump is arrested, how will it affect his 2024 presidential campaign?”
Read more:
Xi Jinping’s desperate gamble on Vladimir Putin
China’s hollow peace plan for Ukraine
The poisoned peacemaker: why China can’t abandon Putin
After Iraq: the great unravelling
