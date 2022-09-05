Could the far right win in Sweden? With Dominic Hinde

Ahead of the Swedish general election on 11 September, we take a look at why the far-right party has risen in the polls and whether a recent recovery by the ruling Social Democrats means the country’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, will be able to retain power.
Journalist and academic Dominic Hinde joins the New Statesman’s executive editor, Megan Gibson, to discuss the election’s main issues, what’s happened to the traditional conservative bloc and how Swedes view their place in the world.
