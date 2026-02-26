A three horse race in Gorton and Denton

On Thursday, a by-election in a southern Manchester constituency, Gorton and Denton, is shaping up to be a seismic litmus test for British politics.
After the previous MP, Labour’s Andrew Gwynne, stepped down in January, an opening for a new MP has set in motion a battle between Labour and their insurgent challengers, Reform and the Green Party.
Oli Dugmore is joined by our senior data journalist Ben Walker to discuss.
