Russia suggested the US “swap” Venezuela for Ukraine

In 2019, according to a deposition, Russia signalled that they could ease off their support for Venezuela if Washington were to ease its own position in Ukraine.
The testimony was delivered by Fiona Hill, a former senior director on the US’s national security council during the first Trump administration.
Fiona Hill joins Megan Gibson to discuss that Russian proposal, as well as the US’s strike on Venezuela – and what this means for the global order.
Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters
THANK YOU
New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January.