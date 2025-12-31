Misogyny is a “national emergency”

After being pushed back not once, not twice, but three times, the government’s long-awaited strategy to halve violence against women and girls has been revealed.
Measures include training teachers to spot signs of misogyny in the classroom and police forces introducing specialist rape and sexual offence investigation teams.
But do they go far enough?
Rachel Cunliffe joins Luke O’Reilly.
