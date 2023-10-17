War in Israel and Palestine: could it spread?

As Israel prepares a ground attack on Gaza, Katie Stallard is joined by Alona Ferber and Professor Lina Khatib to explore the wider geo-political situation in the Middle East – including mounting violence on Israel’s west bank and the looming shadow of Hezbollah in Iran.

Follow the New Statesman’s reporting and analysis of the crisis in Israel and Gaza here.

