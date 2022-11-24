Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Why is Brexit back to haunt the Tory party?

Rishi Sunak has denied there are plans for a “Swiss-style” deal with the EU, but eurosceptic Tories aren’t happy.

Rishi Sunak has denied reports that the government is preparing to seek a “Swiss-style” deal with the EU over the next decade to rebuild economic ties with the trading bloc.

Rachel Cunliffe, Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward discuss why the Prime Minister is incurring the wrath of hardline Tory Brexiteers, the signs of rising public discontent with Brexit, and whether this is a window of opportunity for Labour.

Meanwhile Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has once again come under fire as she struggled to explain to the MPs on the Home Affairs Select Committee how someone fleeing persecution would legally seek asylum in the UK. The team discuss how long Braverman can hold on as Home Secretary and why she is a symptom of a government in disarray.

Then in You Ask Us a listener asks: should England have boycotted the Qatar World Cup?

