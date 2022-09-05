Liz Truss wins. But can she deliver, deliver, deliver?

As predicted, Liz Truss has beaten Rishi Sunak in the race to become the next prime minister of the UK. She won the Tory leadership contest by a comfortable majority, securing 81,326 votes (57 per cent) to Sunak’s 60,399 (43 per cent).
Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Wearmouth, Freddie Hayward and Ben Walker discuss her promises to “deliver” in a muted victory speech, why polls predicted a landslide victory that didn’t quite emerge, and the series of daunting challenges that lie ahead for her – including economic crisis and an all-round lack of popular support.
Then in You Ask Us, a listener asks about Truss’s plan for energy bills.
