New Statesman wins at podcast awards

The New Statesman Podcast has been crowned Best Political Podcast for the third year running at the Publisher Podcast Awards.
Anoosh Chakelian, host of the New Statesman Podcast, collected the award in front of around 200 peers from across the publishing industry at a packed event in central London.
Presenting the award, James Hewes of the media organisation FIPP said: “The range of voices are credible, authoritative, interesting and – occasionally – funny.” Award judges also commented that “it is clear the team really knows their audience and gives them what they want in the simplest and most effective way. Brilliant!”
The New Statesman podcast network, which includes World Review and Audio Long Reads, also won Best Commercial Strategy for the second year running. Judges called the New Statesman’s audio output “a masterclass in creating a stable, lucrative portfolio of podcasts which rigorously delivers not just revenue, but audience growth”.
Chris Stone, executive producer of audio and video at the New Statesman, said: “Our podcasts provide unrivalled analysis and exceptional journalism for our audience of leaders in politics and business, as well as excellent value for our commercial partners. It’s extremely gratifying to be recognised as some of the best in the business by our peers in the publishing industry.”
The Publisher Podcast Awards is hosted by Media Voices, an independent team of media industry analysts. The judging panel features senior leaders from publishing businesses, including the Independent, the Reuters Journalism Institute and Hearst.
