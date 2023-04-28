Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts
28 April 2023

New Statesman wins at podcast awards

Judges call the New Statesman’s podcasts “a masterclass”.

L-R Rachel Cunliffe, Adrian Bradley, May Robson, Anoosh Chakelian, Phil Clarke-Hill, Chris Stone, Freddie Hayward
The New Statesman podcast team, from left to right: Rachel Cunliffe, Adrian Bradley, May Robson, Anoosh Chakelian, Phil Clarke Hill, Chris Stone and Freddie Hayward. Credit: Amy Cooke. Credit: Amy Cooke

The New Statesman Podcast has been crowned Best Political Podcast for the third year running at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

Anoosh Chakelian, host of the New Statesman Podcast, collected the award in front of around 200 peers from across the publishing industry at a packed event in central London.

Presenting the award, James Hewes of the media organisation FIPP said: “The range of voices are credible, authoritative, interesting and – occasionally – funny.” Award judges also commented that “it is clear the team really knows their audience and gives them what they want in the simplest and most effective way. Brilliant!”

The New Statesman podcast network, which includes World Review and Audio Long Reads, also won Best Commercial Strategy for the second year running. Judges called the New Statesman’s audio output “a masterclass in creating a stable, lucrative portfolio of podcasts which rigorously delivers not just revenue, but audience growth”.

Chris Stone, executive producer of audio and video at the New Statesman, said: “Our podcasts provide unrivalled analysis and exceptional journalism for our audience of leaders in politics and business, as well as excellent value for our commercial partners. It’s extremely gratifying to be recognised as some of the best in the business by our peers in the publishing industry.”

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The Publisher Podcast Awards is hosted by Media Voices, an independent team of media industry analysts. The judging panel features senior leaders from publishing businesses, including the Independent, the Reuters Journalism Institute and Hearst.

Content from our partners
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
Spotlight
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
Spotlight
How smart meters can boost Britain's energy resilience
How smart meters can boost Britain’s energy resilience
Spotlight

Listen to the latest episodes of the New Statesman Podcast


To find out how your brand can reach our influential audience through podcasts, video and on our other platforms, please email client.solutions@newstatesman.co.uk.