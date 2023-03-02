Axis of Autocrats: Putin, Xi and Lukashenko

The leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, met with China’s president, Xi Jinping, in Beijing this week. A staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko would have been eager to demonstrate his close relationship with another major world leader. For Beijing, however, the visit is a little more complicated.
Megan Gibson in London, Katie Stallard in Washington DC and Ido Vock in Berlin discuss the significance of the visit’s timing, which follows China’s attempted charm offensive in Europe, and whether Belarus could send troops to Ukraine.
The team then turn to a series of drone strikes on Russia in recent days, with the country’s TV channels and radio stations also being hacked. They discuss whether Ukraine is behind these attacks and the potential political consequences.
Then in You Ask Us a listener asks what French president Emmanuel Macron is trying to achieve in Africa.
If you have a question for You Ask Us, go to newstatesman.com/youaskus
Podcast listeners can subscribe to the New Statesman for just £1 a week for 12 weeks using our special offer: visit newstatesman.com/podcastoffer to learn more
Read more:
Ido writes there are cracks between how Ukraine and the West see the war ending
Katie on why Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to China matters
Katie on China’s hollow peace plan for Ukraine
How to listen to the World Review podcast
1. In your browser
You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The World Review podcast publishes on Monday and Thursdays. All episodes are published to newstatesman.com/podcasts on the day of release.
2. In a podcast app
World Review is available on all major podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Google Podcasts, and more. Search “World Review” in your favourite podcast app, and subscribe or follow to make sure you receive episodes as soon as they publish. While you’re there, please leave a review for the podcast – it helps others find the show, which in turn makes it possible for us to keep making it.
3. On your smart speaker
If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of World Review”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.