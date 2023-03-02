Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Axis of Autocrats: Putin, Xi and Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko’s Beijing visit undermines China’s claim to neutrality as drone strikes hit Russia.

The leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, met with China’s president, Xi Jinping, in Beijing this week. A staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko would have been eager to demonstrate his close relationship with another major world leader. For Beijing, however, the visit is a little more complicated.

Megan Gibson in London, Katie Stallard in Washington DC and Ido Vock in Berlin discuss the significance of the visit’s timing, which follows China’s attempted charm offensive in Europe, and whether Belarus could send troops to Ukraine.

The team then turn to a series of drone strikes on Russia in recent days, with the country’s TV channels and radio stations also being hacked. They discuss whether Ukraine is behind these attacks and the potential political consequences.

Then in You Ask Us a listener asks what French president Emmanuel Macron is trying to achieve in Africa.

Ido writes there are cracks between how Ukraine and the West see the war ending

Katie on why Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to China matters

Katie on China’s hollow peace plan for Ukraine

