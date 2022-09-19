Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Italian election: the rise of Giorgia Meloni

Firebrand leader could become Italy’s first female prime minister.

Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, with its “post-fascist” history, is leading the polls ahead of parliamentary elections on 25 September. If the party wins, she will become the country’s first ever female prime minister.

Emily Tamkin, the New Statesman’s senior editor, US, speaks to author Tim Parks on how much the vote is about Italy’s ideological direction, the country’s revamped election system, and whether the centre-left alliance will prevent a right-wing landslide.

Jeremy Cliffe asks whether Giorgia Meloni be the next prime minister of Italy

