The UN General Assembly will underline Russia’s isolation

Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images

The UN General Assembly will open on Tuesday 20 September. The New York summit is the first to be held in person after two years of pandemic-induced virtual and hybrid meetings.

Debate will be dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its consequences, from a global competition for scarce energy supplies to a food crisis exacerbated by a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. The future of a deal to restart grain exports brokered by the UN in July was thrown into doubt this month after the Russian president Vladimir Putin called the agreement a “deception”.

Putin will not attend. His foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is to be sent instead. The Russian president received a frosty reception at last week’s summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, illustrating the unease at Russia’s war of aggression even among fellow strongmen and autocrats. Public acknowledgement of criticisms by China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi last week showed that even the countries Russia hoped it could pivot to after wrecking relations with the West are unsettled with the seven month-long invasion.

At the same time, many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America have expressed frustration that the war in Ukraine is distracting attention from long-standing issues in their countries. Anjali Dayal of Fordham University told NPR, “This isn’t to say that [those nations] no longer support Ukraine, [but] they just want to make it clear that they intend for the body to do the rest… of the work on its plate.”

Related

Resentment among countries of the Global South towards the rich world lingers over issues such as the inequitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and climate financing. But Russia’s hopes of exploiting divisions between countries to weaken the international coalition against it have so far not succeeded.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

This article first appeared in the World Review newsletter. It comes out on Mondays and Fridays; subscribe here.

[See also: Where does Putin go from here?]