Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. TV
26 January 2024

Masters of the Air fails the Greatest Generation

Spielberg and Hanks’ companion piece to Band of Brothers is visually awesome but lacks humour and heart.

By Rachel Cooke

Apple TV+

How money talks. Masters of the Air, a nine-part series produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg for Apple TV+, is rumoured to have cost $250m dollars to make, and when the heat is on, it shows. The most anxiety-inducing scenes – which is to say, nearly all of them – deploy immaculate replicas of American B-17 bombers and were shot in what’s known as a volume: a vast, semi-circular bank of LED screens on to which CGI images of incoming enemy fighters were projected, the better that the actors, whether crouching in a cockpit or desperately moving a pair of compasses over a map, might experience what the viewer would eventually see. The effect is so awesome and so terrifying, you half wonder whether the cast’s stricken silences had even to be scripted.

But while the flak is perfectly rendered and the gunner’s tail position looks (poor sod) just so, there’s something awry here, too: a coolness you don’t get from an old black-and-white movie starring Kenneth More or Richard Todd. My head tells me Masters of the Air is an epic that may mark the end of a certain kind of television, and thanks to this, I give its grandiloquent theme music a pass, if not its hoary voiceover (truly awful, I think). My heart, though, finds it hard to get any real purchase on the spectacle. Never for a moment do we forget this is made for television. A forward-motion narrative has taken the place of immersive story; here are actors, not characters. It’s all so… calculated. When Major John “Bucky” Egan (Callum Turner) worries to Lieutenant Curtis Biddick (man of the moment Barry Keoghan) that he can’t feel anything, you kind of know what he means.

But I’m racing ahead here, flying woefully out of formation. Masters of the Air is the concluding drama of a trilogy that began with Band of Brothers more than 20 years ago, and continued with The Pacific. Like those series, it’s based on real events: in this case, on the 100th Bombardment Group of the US Air Force, otherwise known (because so many died) as the Bloody Hundredth. It came to East Anglia in 1943 and helped to change the war’s course by destroying German targets. The B-17, with its ten-man crew, was known as the Flying Fortress. But this is misleading. Two episodes into the series, and of 350 airmen stationed at the base, 66 have already been lost. Unlike the British, who fly only at night, the Americans attack in broad daylight. Each raid is akin to a suicide mission.

At the heart of Masters of the Air is the relationship between Bucky and his friend, Major Gale “Buck” Cleven (the Buck/Bucky thing is a running joke, in a realm where nicknames, like good-luck tokens, are emotionally essential). Will they make it out alive? Cleven is played by Austin Butler, the actor best known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, and yes, his pulchritude is quite preposterous: the hovercraft lips, the hair that stands as high as corn. But of all the actors – the (very male) cast is huge – he’s the most quietly impressive, bringing to the part a stillness I recognise from a now long-dead relative of mine who flew in the war. Sometimes this stillness masks bravery and determination, and sometimes it covers fear. But either way, it swaddles him: a layer no less protective than his sheepskin flying jacket.

Part of Spielberg’s project, he has said, is to memorialise the Greatest Generation, and this series duly leans towards documentary: places, times, stuff about carburettors. In the process, it forgets all about wit – a mistake, I would say, for how else do the desperately frightened survive but by resorting to black humour? When I saw Jack Absolute Flies Again, a comedy about British airmen, at the National Theatre 18 months ago, my laughter was almost uncontrollable, and yet, this didn’t preclude deeper, fiercer, possibly more important emotions. It only softened me up for them; sadness crept in through the crack blown open in my defences by the hilarity. The surprise of my tears when they came! In the end, then, perhaps it’s only my Englishness that causes Masters of the Air to leave me unmoved. So many American heroes. So very few jokes.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Masters of the Air 
Apple TV+

[See also: Why did Brian Cox agree to this terrible James Bond reality show?]

Content from our partners
We need long-term investment in critical national infrastructure
We need long-term investment in critical national infrastructure
Charlie Hodgson
"Once it's gone, it's gone": How data in the cloud can help restore the natural world
“Once it’s gone, it’s gone”: How data in the cloud can help restore the natural world
Chris Stone
Why younger "boomers" need more policy attention and support
Why younger “boomers” need more policy attention and support
Caroline Abrahams

Topics in this article : ,